BMC issues legal notice to Helios Capital founder for false tweets; wants to set precedent: Report

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a legal notice to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, demanding an apology after a series of misleading tweets from his handle led to undue criticism of the civic body, reports the Mumbai Mirror.

As per the report, this is the first time the city’s civic authority has sought legal redress against unfair accusations. The report quoted an official saying that the move is aimed at "setting a precedent" and that "false, motivated criticism of BMC will not be tolerated".

Arora on his part told the paper that he is yet to receive the notice. "I have not received any notice yet. Will see what to do after I receive it," he said.

Arora had fallen into an open manhole inside Shri Laxmi Woolen Estate in Mahalaxmi on April 25 — an experience he shared on Twitter while holding the civic body responsible.

The issue went viral after Arora’s friend Neeraj Batra tweeted about it on April 26: "A dear friend fell in an open manhole yesterday outside Phoenix Mills... fortunately did not go down and was rescued. The public should throw some of these BMC guys down these open manholes."

In response to Batra, Arora tweeted: "It was scary as hell (and smelly). Was within micro-seconds of disappearing. Quick reflexes and shape of manhole gave me a second life. Guys and gals, be careful in life and remain safe. Yeh hai Mumbai meri jaan and was close to taking my jaan."

BMC pointed out that the manhole was not in its jurisdiction and lies on private property. It said a notice had been sent to the parties responsible.

As Arora is a popular figure and his friends have a large sphere of influence, their tweets soon caught media attention and were picked up by newspapers and TV channels, the report said.

The notice has demanded apologies from Arora and all the media platforms that carried the news.

Despite the clarification, on April 28 Arora again tweeted: "If BMC finds my Samsung phone in the drain they can keep it with my compliments."

Senior journalist Sucheta Dala was among those who tweeted about Arora's experience, to which BMC responded with a clarification.

However, on May 3, after news of possible legal action emerged, Arora swung to the opposite extreme, tweeting: "This is to put on record that BMC is the best municipal corporation in the world. We are all very proud of BMC. I hope all Mumbaikars will join me in applauding the services delivered by this very great organisation."

Miffed at the sarcastic tone of Arora's apology, coming on the heels of repeated accusations despite its clarification, BMC decided to issue the legal notice

"Arora should have been aware (of) how misleading information spreads on social media. It is expected of a responsible citizen to be true in his posts. If Arora does not issue an apology within a fortnight, the BMC will pursue legal action against him," the notice states.