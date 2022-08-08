Blood-red Vladimir Putin statue in New York’s Central Park to denounce ‘absurdity of war’

(Image credit: James Colomina)

A bright-red statue of Russian president Vladimir Putin sitting on a small tank has appeared in New York City's iconic Central Park as a mark of protest against the Russia-Ukraine war.

It has been created by French street artist James Colomina, whose entire Instagram feed features blood-red pieces.

"This sculpture aims at denouncing the absurdity of war and at highlighting children's courage when faced with violent, catastrophic situations triggered by others," Colomina wrote in an Instagram post about the Putin sculpture.

Photos shared on social media showed children pointing toy guns at the statue and playing in the sand surrounding it.

Putin has drawn global condemnation for ordering an invasion of Ukraine in February.

Since then, Russian troops have incessantly bombed Ukrainian cities, reducing them to uninhabitable ruins. Millions of people have been displaced and civilian casualties reportedly run into tens of thousands.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said Russia is involved in "considerable military activity" in its east, northeast and south regions, adding that it could be planning new offensive operations.

Putin claims Ukraine's invasion is a "special military operation" to rid the country of fascists. Ukraine and the western nations describe it as an unprovoked "imperial" land grab.

(With inputs from Reuters)