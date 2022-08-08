English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Blood-red Vladimir Putin statue in New York’s Central Park to denounce ‘absurdity of war’

    The sculpture has been created by French street artist James Colomina, whose entire Instagram feed features blood-red pieces.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    (Image credit: James Colomina)

    (Image credit: James Colomina)


    A bright-red statue of Russian president Vladimir Putin sitting on a small tank has appeared in New York City's iconic Central Park as a mark of protest against the Russia-Ukraine war.

    It has been created by French street artist James Colomina, whose entire Instagram feed features blood-red pieces.

    "This sculpture aims at denouncing the absurdity of war and at highlighting children's courage when faced with violent, catastrophic situations triggered by others," Colomina wrote in an Instagram post about the Putin sculpture.

    Photos shared on social media showed children pointing toy guns at the statue and playing in the sand surrounding it.

     

    Putin has drawn global condemnation for ordering an invasion of Ukraine in February.

    Since then, Russian troops have incessantly bombed Ukrainian cities, reducing them to uninhabitable ruins. Millions of people have been displaced and civilian casualties reportedly run into tens of thousands.

    On Wednesday, Ukraine said Russia is involved in "considerable military activity" in its east, northeast and south regions, adding that it could be planning new offensive operations.

    Putin claims Ukraine's invasion is a "special military operation" to rid the country of fascists. Ukraine and the western nations describe it as an unprovoked "imperial" land grab.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 04:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.