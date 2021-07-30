Blanket order against media could stifle freedom of press: Bombay HC tells Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

The Bombay High Court on July 30 told Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer that a blanket order against media personnel for “defaming” her could have a “very chilling effect on the freedom of the press”, reported CNN-News18.

The actor had moved the Bombay High Court on July 29 seeking restraint on publication of defamatory articles against her. She had filed a defamation suit against 29 media personnel and media houses over “false” reports concerning the Raj Kundra pornography case, which maligned her image.

Claiming that the articles were defamatory and intended to ruin her reputation, Shilpa Shetty had sought an unconditional apology and Rs 25 crore in damages from Indian media houses.

Her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for producing, publishing, and distributing pornographic material. Shetty herself was also grilled by the Mumbai police over concerns that her account was used to illegally route money made by her husband. She is yet to get a clean chit.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been denied bail and their judicial custody was also extended by 14 days.