Video: Riders stuck at 235 feet as rollercoaster carriage comes to halt

A group of rollercoaster riders were left stranded at height of 235 feet because of a glitch at an amusement park in the United Kingdom on May 15.

The incident took place at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach in UK’s Blackpool town. It was recorded by a rider who fortunately got off the rollercoaster before it stopped.

“When you’ve just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top,” Sallie Ehlem tweeted along with the clip.

The rollercoaster, called Big One, is among one of the most striking landmarks of Blackpool's skyline. It was the world's tallest and steepest rollercoaster when it was unveiled in 1994, according to a report in Daily Star.

The Big One takes riders on a 235- feet-ascent before giving them a ride around its twisted structure at a dizzying speed. A favourite of enthusiasts across the world, it takes two minutes to complete, The Guardian reported.

The ride, for which the park spent 12 million pounds, can be spotted from even 15 miles away.

The Big One has had a history of accidents. In 2000, 20 people were injured in a collision between two carriages on the ride, the newspaper had reported.

"A stopped train waiting to enter the station on the rollercoaster was bumped by a second slow-moving train that was not completely stopped by the primary braking system of the ride," the amusement park's management had said.

Before that, in 1994, 26 people were injured injured in a collision of two carts on the rollercoaster because of a computer failure.