App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's stance change on NRC a tactical retreat: Prashant Kishor

The poll-strategist-turned politician, whose party is an alliance partner of the BJP, asserted that the change in stance was prompted by country-wide agitations against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor on Thursday, December 26 scoffed at the Centre's refrain that there have been no deliberations so far on a country-wide National Register for Citizens, calling it a "tactical retreat".

The poll-strategist-turned politician, whose party is an alliance partner of the BJP, asserted that the change in stance was prompted by country-wide agitations against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

"The claim of abhi to NRC ki koi charcha hi nahin hui hai is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protest against #CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop. Govt could wait till SC judgement on CAA. A favourable court order and the whole process will be back," Kishor tweeted.

Close

Speculation that CAA will be followed by NRC had intensified in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shahs remark during a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament that "NRC aane wala hai" (NRC is on the way).

related news

Kishor, who had disapproved of his party voting in favor of the Bill, has been emphatic that the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from adjoining Islamic countries, could spell trouble in combination with the NRC.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, faced with a possible diminution of his popularity among Muslims as a result of his party voting in favor of the Bill, last week asserted that NRC will not be implemented in the state, the first NDA CM to say so.

Kishor, on his part, has been demanding an "official announcement" from Congress president Sonia Gandhi that NRC will not be implemented in the states ruled by her party, holding that statements to the effect from respective chief ministers would not suffice.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have been at pains to explain that anxiety over the NRC was premature after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondered at a rally in New Delhi on Sunday as to why people were taking to the streets against a measure that was yet to be taken up for discussion in Parliament or the Union cabinet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #current affairs.CPEC.BRF #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.