App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's poll drubbing, Ayodhya shadow on RSS brainstorming meet in Chennai

The meet will take stock of BJP's electoral drubbing in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh besides the work of 30-plus outfits belonging to the larger Sangh parivar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
Whatsapp

The RSS will hold a four-day brainstorming session for its over 30 parivar organisations, including the BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, from January 6 in Chennai. The meet will chiefly look at organisational aspects and carry out a 'SWOT' (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis to help the individual outfits with their respective "nationalistic goals."

The session, though dubbed routine by the RSS, is expected to offer a "broad guideline" to reconcile the VHP's "Hindus cannot wait for eternity for Ram temple" line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertion on the Ayodhya issue, RSS sources indicated.

Modi had in an interview said any legislative initiative — like an ordinance for Ram temple in Ayodhya — will have to wait till the disposal of the dispute in the Supreme Court.

The meet will take stock of BJP's electoral drubbing in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh besides the work of 30-plus outfits belonging to the larger Sangh parivar.

related news

"It is not a decision-making forum because every organisation is independent and has its own decision-making mechanism," an RSS spokesperson here told PTI when asked if the meet will take crucial decisions on key issues.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who has arrived in Chennai, will be briefed by 50 senior office-bearers representing different organisations about the work of each of the outfits.

The spokesperson described the exercise as a "kind of audit" of the progress made and help fine-tune the "nationalistic focus," by looking at new avenues to accelerate performance.

The views expressed were like providing "value-addition", the spokesperson said.

The office-bearers come with valuable inputs from the grassroots level and will share them at the meeting and that will be enriching for the other outfits too, he said.

While BJP is the "most-known outfit," in the RSS family, there are several organisations working in different areas such as the Seva Bharathi, which is into social service, relief and rehabilitation, and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, focused on tribal welfare.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.