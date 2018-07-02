BJP's dream of ruling Odisha will never materialise: Odisha Congress

The Odisha unit of Congress today said the BJP's dream of capturing power in the state will never materialize as people are aware of the NDA government's "failure in all spheres" and do not believe in "gimmicks".

The Congress' remarks came a day after BJP president Amit Shah's visit to the state.

"BJP is eyeing Odisha to rule. Prime minister, party president Amit Shah, several central ministers are visiting Odisha. But they are dreaming. They are not going to get anything out of this," Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik was quoted in a statement.

"The people of Odisha already know the truth. Voters will give their verdict in due course of time," Patnaik said.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of having failed to fulfill the promise he had made more than three years ago to upgrade the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela into a super-specialty hospital and medical college.

The senior Congress leader also slammed Modi for not giving time to Muktikant Biswal, who has walked all the way from Rourkela to New Delhi to remind Modi about his promise to upgrade the IGH into a super-specialty hospital.

Though Modi during his visit to the steel city on April 1, 2015 had announced that the IGH would be upgraded into a super-specialty hospital, no concrete step has been taken in that direction during the last three years, Mishra told reporters.

PCC chief Patnaik said that the Modi government had promised power supply to every village but only a week back, an official in Union Power Ministry said that government is only responsible for infrastructure and cannot guarantee uninterrupted power supply.

The PCC chief said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh constructed unauthorised barrage over river Mahanadi which affected Odisha.

He also lashed out at the Centre for not announcing the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops so far.

Claiming that BJP grabbed power in many states where it lacked majority with money power, Patnaik said now resentment has started growing among NDA partners.