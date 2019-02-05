App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP to hold OBC leaders' meet in Bihar, stress on govt's eight-point welfare policy: Report

The BJP leadership has decided to focus on its OBC-centric policies as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is trying hard to create a “backward-forward” binary in his bid to “consolidate his OBC votebase”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BJP National President Amit Shah addressing an OBC Convention in Kaginele, Karnataka on 3rd April 2018. (PTI Photo)
BJP National President Amit Shah addressing an OBC Convention in Kaginele, Karnataka on 3rd April 2018. (PTI Photo)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of its Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders in Bihar to make them aware about the eight-point welfare policy implemented by the Centre, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The saffron party's move comes on the background of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav's attack on the party for implementing 10 percent quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in general category.

While Yadav has clarified that he is not against the quota for the poor among upper castes, he has criticised the government for the cap of Rs 8 lakh.

According to sources quoted by the newspaper, the BJP has decided to focus on OBC-centric policies to counter Yadav's attempt at creating a "backward-forward binary" to "consolidate his OBC voter-base".

"We are not perturbed by what RJD is saying. Rather, they are threatened with BJP eroding their OBC and SC votebase," Rajib Ranjan, a senior OBC leader in BJP told the newspaper.

"It is true that we want our OBC leaders to tell people at the village-level what we have done and are doing for them," Ranjan said, adding that the eight-point agenda for OBC population is not a counter to the EWS quota.

According to the report, the eight-point programme includes getting constitutional status for commissions like the SC/ST Commission, which Ranjan claimed was blocked in the Rajya Sabha due to "roadblocks" created by the Congress.

Other measures that the party wants highlighted include the raising of the creamy layer identification cap from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh and adding a provision to allow reservation benefits to children of public sector unit (PSU) employees.

The meeting will be addressed by BJP president Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Top OBC leaders from state and block-level committees have been asked to attend the meeting and spread awareness regarding the government's measures in their respective areas, according to the report.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

