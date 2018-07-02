App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP spokesperson accuses Congress of sharing a close relationship with Vijay Mallya

Anil Baluni's words came after Mallya, re-posted a tweet of Congress chief, who had criticised the Modi government over its black money claims and promises.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Anil Baluni, a BJP spokesperson had a critical and harsh retort to India’s former liquor baron Vijay Mallya's re-post of a Rahul Gandhi tweet.

The Congress President in his tweet bashed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his stand on black money in India. Baluni said Mallya’s retweet is a proof that a "maha thug" (Vijay Mallya) supports a 'maha gathbandhan' (Congress).

As per a report by The Times of India, Anil Baluni said Mallya had always enjoyed good relations with the Congress and his retweet only brought it into the open. He reiterated that Mallya had received all the money during Congress rule.

"The 'maha thug' has supported the 'maha gathbandhan'," Baluni alleged. Earlier, Mallya, who has defaulted on bank loans running into thousands of crores, re-posted a tweet of the Congress chief, who had criticised the Modi government over its black money claims and promises.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ever-changing stands on black money in India and Swiss accounts, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “He (Modi) said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks!”

 
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 06:10 pm

