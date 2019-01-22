App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP readies plan B in Maharashtra in case Sena alliance talks fail; might drop 8-10 MPs: Report

Top BJP leadership is holding meetings with booth and shakti 'pramukhs' in every assembly constituency of the state, and has identified at least four candidates in every constituency

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started working on its 'plan B' in case alliance talks between the saffron party and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra fail, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been conducting talks with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray to join forces in the state. However, BJP leaders have already started preparations for identifying candidates for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including those held by the Sena.

The report states that the top BJP leadership is holding meetings with booth and shakti 'pramukhs' in every assembly constituency of the state, and has identified at least four candidates in every constituency.

A BJP leader told the newspaper that everyone from a grassroots worker to the top leader is involved in the meetings.

related news

"Work has already begun. We have begun identifying likely candidates in all 48 constituencies; we have begun work assuming that there won’t be an alliance with the Sena. If the alliance happens with the Sena, then it’s all right, else we need to be prepared," the leader said, adding that, as of now, around 8-10 sitting MPs might be dropped to beat anti-incumbency.

"In the last Delhi municipal polls, we had dropped almost a majority of our corporators and we had won. This is the strategy that we are going to follow, not just in Maharashtra but across the country," the leader said.

The BJP leader added that in case the alliance with Sena does not happen, the party is planning to have some of the Sena leaders cross over to the BJP and fight the elections on its ticket. Citing sources, the report states that at least five Sena leaders are unsure about contesting elections if the alliance with Sena does not go through.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.