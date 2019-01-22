BJP readies plan B in Maharashtra in case Sena alliance talks fail; might drop 8-10 MPs: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started working on its 'plan B' in case alliance talks between the saffron party and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra fail, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been conducting talks with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray to join forces in the state. However, BJP leaders have already started preparations for identifying candidates for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including those held by the Sena.

The report states that the top BJP leadership is holding meetings with booth and shakti 'pramukhs' in every assembly constituency of the state, and has identified at least four candidates in every constituency.

A BJP leader told the newspaper that everyone from a grassroots worker to the top leader is involved in the meetings.

"Work has already begun. We have begun identifying likely candidates in all 48 constituencies; we have begun work assuming that there won’t be an alliance with the Sena. If the alliance happens with the Sena, then it’s all right, else we need to be prepared," the leader said, adding that, as of now, around 8-10 sitting MPs might be dropped to beat anti-incumbency.

"In the last Delhi municipal polls, we had dropped almost a majority of our corporators and we had won. This is the strategy that we are going to follow, not just in Maharashtra but across the country," the leader said.

The BJP leader added that in case the alliance with Sena does not happen, the party is planning to have some of the Sena leaders cross over to the BJP and fight the elections on its ticket. Citing sources, the report states that at least five Sena leaders are unsure about contesting elections if the alliance with Sena does not go through.