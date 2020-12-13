PlusFinancial Times
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

BJP national president JP Nadda announced on Twitter that he is currently under home isolation and urged all those who came in his contact to get COVID-19 tests done

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2020 / 08:04 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda tested positive for coronavirus on December 13.

The BJP leader announced on Twitter that he is currently under home isolation as per coronavirus protocol and urged all those who came in his contact in the past few days to get COVID-19 tests done.

He tweeted: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing initial symptoms. I am in good health. Following doctors’ advice, I am following all Covid-19 protocol in home isolation. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested,”

Notably, JP Nadda has just returned from a visit to West Bengal where his convoy was attacked with bricks and stones. The incident took place around 12.00 pm on December 10 when BJP leaders were travelling to Diamond Harbour – the constituency of Trinamool MP and CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. BJP leaders have alleged that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party workers had attacked the convoy.
TAGS: #coronavirus #JP Nadda
first published: Dec 13, 2020 05:51 pm

