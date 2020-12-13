BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

BJP president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda tested positive for coronavirus on December 13.

The BJP leader announced on Twitter that he is currently under home isolation as per coronavirus protocol and urged all those who came in his contact in the past few days to get COVID-19 tests done.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।

— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

He tweeted: "I have tested positive forafter showing initial symptoms. I am in good health. Following doctors’ advice, I am following allprotocol in home isolation. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested,”