BJP plans to regain tribal foothold after facing rout in Hindi heartland states: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) will converge in Odisha in February to decide upon its strategy, particularly for the tribal population, ahead of the general elections in 2019, Hindustan Times has reported.

According to the report, around 5,000 elected representatives will be a part of the conclave, which will address the BJP's loss in the recent assembly elections, especially in tribal-dominated areas in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The saffron party won only three of 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Chhattisgarh while losing half the ST seats in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. BJP's performance, according to the report, was worse than the party's show in the previous two assembly elections.

Stating that tribal votes are important for BJP in states such as Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Jharkhand, a senior party leader told the newspaper that "there has been a dip in the vote share in Chhattisgarh", which the party will need to correct before the general elections next year.

"The Congress came up with an attractive manifesto, including the promise to waive off farm loans; but on the ground, poor implementation of the Centre’s policy for giving land rights to forest dwellers, ensuring minimum support price for forest produce are not being implemented; these had an impact," another leader told the newspaper.

"Also, there were job expectations for the educated youth, which remained unmet," the leader added, highlighting that the BJP had failed to give enough representation to the tribal population.

A third leader told the newspaper that the party needs to develop a state-specific strategy relating to the tribal population, and give more representation to tribal leaders.

"Central policies have a limited impact on the lives of tribes. For instance, in Tripura, which was a Left bastion in the Northeast, BJP won the election and bagged as many as 9 of 19 tribal seats, tribespeople have found representation in the government," the leader said, adding that in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh "lack of representation in critical positions had become a sore point".

According to Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for Studies of Developing Societies (CSDS), the BJP could not build on the momentum that it created in 2014 due to "the general disenchantment that groups such as the youth and the farmers are showing towards the party that had made tall promises but has not been able to deliver much".

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also been a crucial factor for the BJP in cultivating the SC/ST voter base. An RSS functionary told the newspaper that it had pointed out that there were very few ST leaders holding top positions within the party hierarchy.

"In some villages in Chhattisgarh, steps taken to weed out left-wing extremism was based only on police action. Villagers became collateral damage and the government erred by not having a political solution to the problem," the functionary told the newspaper.

The BJP had won 27 of the 41 tribal reserved seats it contested in 2014.