BJP placates sulking UP allies with posts in boards and corporations: Report

Moneycontrol News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on March 12 gave out important posts to key functionaries of its bickering allies in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report states that the move was to placate its allies in Uttar Pradesh, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Apna Dal.

SBSP chief OP Rajbhar's son Arvind Rajbhar was made the chairperson of the UP Small Industries Corporation Limited, while SBSP general secretary Rana Ajit Pratap Singh was made chairperson of UP Beej Vikas Nigam.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the report, signed an order elevating eight SBSP office-bearers to various boards and corporations in the state.

Rajbhar senior, who had offered his resignation as Welfare Minister in February, has been a cribbing partner of the NDA in the state and has threatened to quit the alliance before.

Similarly, the report states that nine office-bearers of the Apna Dal, including the party's national treasurer OP Katiyar and former president JL Patel, have been offered similar posts.

According to the report, BJP national president Amit Shah had assured the allies of granting the posts during his meeting with them.

"There is a wave of happiness in our party's cadre after this," Patel said in a statement. A report on OBC sub-categorisation, a point of contention between SBSP and Apna Dal since Patel was against its implementation and Rajbhar wanted it to be implemented, has also been shunted aside, according to the report.

The report states that the parties, however, are still awaiting an agreement on seat-sharing arrangement. While the SBSP has demanded two seats in Eastern UP, Apna Dal has been demanding five seats from the same region.