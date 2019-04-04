App
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP never regarded those who disagree with it as 'anti-national' or 'enemies', writes LK Advani in blog post

Advani called the defence of "democracy and democratic traditions" both within the party and in the national setting a "proud hallmark" of the BJP

In a blog post published on April 4, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart LK Advani said the party has "never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'."

The veteran leader's comments were an apparent reference to BJP leaders frequently terming political opponents as "anti-nationals".

"The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries," Advani added.

"The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," Advani wrote, stating that the "guiding principle" of his life has been "nation first, party next and self last".

Calling defence of "democracy and democratic traditions" both within the party and in the national setting a "proud hallmark" of the BJP, Advani stated that the party has been "in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media".

Stating that serving "my Motherland" has always been his "passion" and mission" ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Advani conveyed his "most sincere gratitude" to the people of Gandhinagar, from where he is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP).

The BJP had denied a re-nomination for Advani from the seat, fielding BJP president Amit Shah instead. This had reportedly left the senior leader miffed, and other BJP leaders such as Shatrughan Sinha had cited BJP's denial of ticket to Advani as the reason for quitting the party.

Stating that the BJP has remained "wedded" to the concepts of Satya (truth), Rashtra Nishtha (dedication to the nation), Loktantra (democracy), Sanskritik Rashtravad (cultural nationalism) and Su-Raj (good governance), Advani stated that the struggle against Emergency was fought to uphold these principles.

Advani, along with other senior leaders of the BJP (then Jana Sangh), was jailed during the 1975 Emergency.

Stating that while elections are a festival of democracy, they are also "an occasion for honest introspection by all stakeholders in Indian democracy". Advani called for a strengthening of the "democratic edifice of India".

Arguably the tallest leader of the saffron party alive, Advani wrote that the blog was written on the occasion of BJP's foundation day on April 6.

Advani has been winning the Gandhinagar seat since 1998, and has served as Deputy Prime Minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He was moved out of the BJP's highest decision-making body in 2014, after the party secured a historic mandate in Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

