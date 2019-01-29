BJP MPs to write to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, will shoot video testimonials for Lok Sabha polls: Report

Moneycontrol News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to ramp up its outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by focusing on its flagship schemes, Hindustan Times has reported.

The report states that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be writing personalised letters to over 90 million beneficiaries of the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme, BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) have also been told to seek inputs.

Along with feedback, the MPs have been told to record at least five video testimonials each which can be used during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A BJP leader told the newspaper that the party has shared the format in which the letters should be written with their MPs.

"The idea is to apprise the beneficiary that they got treated under a scheme that Modi has launched to insulate the underprivileged families from exorbitant medical expenses," another BJP leader said.

The central health insurance scheme covers 10.74 crore poor families or 40 percent of India’s population. The weaker sections can avail a medical scheme covering hospitalisation charges spread over 1,350 hospitalisation packages for a sum of Rs 5 lakh per year for the whole family.

Exactly 100 days after its launch, the scheme had benefited 6.85 lakh patients with over 5,000 claims being handled daily.

"Beneficiaries of government schemes are central to BJP’s campaign for 2019 parliamentary election. Never before has such a large number of people benefited from different government schemes," the second leader said.

Echoing his colleague's comments, the first leader quoted by the paper said the BJP's 2019 campaign would be "based on the premise that those who benefited from government schemes will tend to vote Modi back to power".

The report states that the letters written by Modi are in eight different languages and the process to dispatch them has already started.