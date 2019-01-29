App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP MPs to write to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, will shoot video testimonials for Lok Sabha polls: Report

The central health insurance scheme covers 10.74 crore poor families or 40 percent of India’s population

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to ramp up its outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by focusing on its flagship schemes, Hindustan Times has reported.

The report states that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be writing personalised letters to over 90 million beneficiaries of the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme, BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) have also been told to seek inputs.

Along with feedback, the MPs have been told to record at least five video testimonials each which can be used during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

related news

A BJP leader told the newspaper that the party has shared the format in which the letters should be written with their MPs.

"The idea is to apprise the beneficiary that they got treated under a scheme that Modi has launched to insulate the underprivileged families from exorbitant medical expenses," another BJP leader said.

The central health insurance scheme covers 10.74 crore poor families or 40 percent of India’s population. The weaker sections can avail a medical scheme covering hospitalisation charges spread over 1,350 hospitalisation packages for a sum of Rs 5 lakh per year for the whole family.

Exactly 100 days after its launch, the scheme had benefited 6.85 lakh patients with over 5,000 claims being handled daily.

"Beneficiaries of government schemes are central to BJP’s campaign for 2019 parliamentary election. Never before has such a large number of people benefited from different government schemes," the second leader said.

Echoing his colleague's comments, the first leader quoted by the paper said the BJP's 2019 campaign would be "based on the premise that those who benefited from government schemes will tend to vote Modi back to power".

The report states that the letters written by Modi are in eight different languages and the process to dispatch them has already started.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.