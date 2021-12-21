MARKET NEWS

BJP MPs should promote awareness on child nutrition: JP Nadda

Addressing the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting, JP Nadda said the MPs should also organise healthy child competition in their respective constituencies, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda.

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked party MPs to organise programmes in their respective constituencies to promote awareness about child nutrition.

Addressing the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting, he said the MPs should also organise healthy child competition in their respective constituencies, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

During the meeting, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a presentation on the bill on electoral reforms, and explained the need for such reforms.

A Bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar ecosystem was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
first published: Dec 21, 2021 01:33 pm

