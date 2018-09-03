App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MLA's son threatens to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in social media post

"The FIR was lodged by some Congress leaders after they came across the post allegedly posted by Princedeep on Facebook, following which he was arrested," said Hata police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Police Monday arrested a 19-year-old son of a ruling BJP MLA in Damoh district for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia through a social media post, an official said.

The accused Princedeep is the son of Uma Devi Khatik who represents Hatta assembly seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Princedeep used objectionable language against the erstwhile royal who represents Guna Lok Sabha seat and threatened to shoot him if he visited Hatta, he said.

The FIR was lodged by Youth Congress leader Anurag Vardhan Hazari, the officer said.

He said Princedeep was brought to the police station by his MLA mother.

He has been booked under various sections of the IPC, Singh said.

Scindia is scheduled to visit Damoh district on September 5.

Condemning the post, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said the incident showed the "real face" of the BJP and RSS.

State unit Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi demanded that the government strengthen Scindia's security if needed.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:49 pm

