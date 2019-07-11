App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP MLA's daughter fears for life after marrying a Dalit

Meanwhile, Rajesh Misra, the MLA, said that his daughter is "an adult and has a right to take a decision".

Moneycontrol News
A screen grab of the video put out by BJP MLA's daughter. (Image: Twitter)
A screen grab of the video put out by BJP MLA's daughter. (Image: Twitter)

The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has alleged that her life is in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man and asked the police for security.

Sakshi Mishra (23), who is the daughter of Rajesh Mishra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, uploaded a video on social media on July 10 and informed about her wedding to Ajitesh Kumar (29) last Thursday, police said.

In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.

Sakshi Misra has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Mishra as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her. The Bharatiya Janata Party legislator could not be reached for comments.

Deputy Inspector General R K Pandey said he had come to know of the video messages and had asked the SSP to extend security to the couple. The DIG said the police do not know where to give her security as she had not disclosed her location.

In the video, Sakshi Mishra has also told her father to let her live her life. The woman warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would do something that would put him behind bars.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Mishra, in a statement, said that his daughter is "an adult and has a right to take a decision".

"She has not been threatened by any member of the family or any person associated with me," Mishra said, news agency ANI reported.

(With PTI inputs).
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

