BJP likely to win all 7 LS seats in Delhi, AAP holds edge in Assembly polls: Survey

Moneycontrol News

Voters in Delhi are likely to give a thumbs up to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, a survey commissioned by ABP News.

However, the respondents felt that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the most preferred party for the state elections, the survey found.

According to the survey conducted in February, the saffron party was likely to retain all seven Lok Sabha seats in the National Capital Region if general elections were held at that time.

In the survey conducted before the Pulwama terror attack, the BJP was securing 45 percent vote share. However, it has gained two percent more in terms of the vote share after the February 14 terror strike, the survey indicated.

The party is now projected to get 47 percent votes in Delhi, in the general elections.

The saffron party seemed to secure more votes at the expense of the other two major contenders in Delhi -- the AAP and the Congress -- following the February 14 terror attack.

Before the attack, the vote share was estimated to be 23 percent and 25.5 percent for the AAP and the Congress, respectively. However, following the attack, the opinion poll suggested their shares falling to 20 percent and just over 22 percent for AAP and Congress, respectively.

According to the survey, had AAP and Congress joined hands in the capital, the alliance would have won three out of the seven seats. BJP would have won the remaining four.

The survey further indicated that 42 percent of the respondents felt the AAP would win if the Delhi Assembly elections were held then, while the BJP was backed by 37 percent of those surveyed. The Congress would secure a 11 percent vote share, the survey indicated.