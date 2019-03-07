App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP likely to win all 7 LS seats in Delhi, AAP holds edge in Assembly polls: Survey

According to the survey, had AAP and Congress joined hands in the capital, the alliance would have won three out of the seven seats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Voters in Delhi are likely to give a thumbs up to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, a survey commissioned by ABP News.

However, the respondents felt that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the most preferred party for the state elections, the survey found.

According to the survey conducted in February, the saffron party was likely to retain all seven Lok Sabha seats in the National Capital Region if general elections were held at that time.

related news

In the survey conducted before the Pulwama terror attack, the BJP was securing 45 percent vote share. However, it has gained two percent more in terms of the vote share after the February 14 terror strike, the survey indicated.

The party is now projected to get 47 percent votes in Delhi, in the general elections.

The saffron party seemed to secure more votes at the expense of the other two major contenders in Delhi -- the AAP and the Congress -- following the February 14 terror attack.

Before the attack, the vote share was estimated to be 23 percent and 25.5 percent for the AAP and the Congress, respectively. However, following the attack, the opinion poll suggested their shares falling to 20 percent and just over 22 percent for AAP and Congress, respectively.

According to the survey, had AAP and Congress joined hands in the capital, the alliance would have won three out of the seven seats. BJP would have won the remaining four.

The survey further indicated that 42 percent of the respondents felt the AAP would win if the Delhi Assembly elections were held then, while the BJP was backed by 37 percent of those surveyed. The Congress would secure a 11 percent vote share, the survey indicated.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Disha Patani Looks Alluring on L'Officiel Magazine Cover

Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured

Twitter Announces First Publisher Insights Tool

DMDK Continues With Its Flip Flops, Says Decision on Alliance in 2 Day ...

India vs Australia | Workload Management Likely in Second Half of IPL ...

Their Sons Languishing in Pak Jails, 500 Families in Gujarat Struggle ...

At 60, Barbie Still Ruling the Roost in 150 Countries

Was My Most Mature Innings For England: Wyatt

Gender Pay Gap Still High, Women in India Earn 19 Percent Less Than Me ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statement slamming Ranbir Kapoor

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.