BJP leadership pulls up Delhi unit, asks who will organise if everybody contests elections

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was pulled up by its top leadership after it submitted a list containing almost all of its state office-bearers as probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, according to a report by The Hindu.

The report states that as a result of this, the party's list of candidates for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats, initially scheduled to have been released on March 25, will now be delayed.

Leaders from the party's Delhi unit spent the better half of March 25 at the party's national headquarters to "rework" on the list, according to the report.

Another reason why the party leadership was "peeved" at the Delhi unit was due to the "negative reception" that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was accorded after he joined the party on March 22.

"Senior leaders were also furious at the negativity with which the entry of Gambhir was being viewed by the Delhi unit on account of his being a celebrity and the party’s more or less final decision of fielding him from the New Delhi seat," a senior party leader told the newspaper.

Reports indicated that the state leadership had raised objections about celebrities joining the BJP for Lok Sabha tickets, and had demanded that priority be given to "dedicated leaders and workers during ticket distribution".

"This is unacceptable, the leaders of the Delhi unit were told," the leader added.

The leader also told the newspaper that BJP's central leadership asked its Delhi unit who will look after the organisation of the party and its election campaigning in Delhi if all of its office-bearers contest the elections.

The report states that the state unit was then directed to "revise" and "reassess" its initial list, consisting names of 21 probable candidates.

According to the report, the Delhi unit was told to bring down the number of probable candidates on the list to 14 from 21, which means two each from every constituency. The report, quoting sources, states that while the party has finalised the names of five sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in Delhi, it is likely to replace two sitting MPs.

"MPs are most likely to be repeated on the Chandni Chowk, North-East, East, South and West Delhi seats and new candidates are expected to be fielded from the New Delhi and North-West Delhi seats," another party leader told the newspaper.