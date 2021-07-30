MARKET NEWS

BJP leader Ram Kadam accuses Raj Kundra of harassing model, Rs 3,000 crore fraud

According to Kadam, on April 14, 2021, a famous model-cum-actress complained of physical harassment against Raj Kundra at the Juhu Police station.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra (Image: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on July 30 alleged that Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra, who was recently arrested in a pornography case, had harassed a model in the past. The BJP leader also accused Raj Kundra of Rs 3,000 crore fraud, reported India Today.

Legal view: Raj Kundra’s vulgarity versus porn conundrum

Ram Kadam said: “On April 14, 2021, a famous model-cum-actress complained of physical harassment against Raj Kundra at the Juhu Police station. But the application wasn’t moved ahead and there was pressure on the model. The government has to answer who were these people who put pressure on the actress and why no action was taken against Raj Kundra.”

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their company Viaan Industries fined Rs 3 lakh by SEBI in insider trading case

The BJP leader further told the media that Shilpa Shetty’s husband has also committed a fraud of over Rs 3,000 crore. Giving details of the accusation, Kadam said that Raj Kundra’s Viaan Industries Limited used the online game ‘Game of Dot’ it launched to commit fraud by collecting crores of rupees from multiple distributors before snapping contacts with them.

Ram Kadam said Raj Kundra used his wife Shilpa Shetty to publicise the game and attract distributors.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Raj Kundra #Ram Kadam #Shilpa Shetty
first published: Jul 30, 2021 06:25 pm

