English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, BJP leaders O P Dhankar and Kuldeep Bishnoi took to Twitter to condole Phogat's demi.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Sonali Phogat (middle) had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar.

    Sonali Phogat (middle) had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar.

    BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday.

    Phogat, 42, a former TikTok star who had also participated in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources said.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on, he said.

    The postmortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, the official said. "She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI.

    BJP's Hisar district president Capt Bhupender said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack". Phogat had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election.

    Close

    Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP.

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, BJP leaders O P Dhankar and Kuldeep Bishnoi took to Twitter to condole Phogat's demise.

    Bishnoi had met Phogat in Hisar a few days ago.

    Phogat was active on social media and had recently posted photos of her meeting with Bishnoi.

    She had participated in a Janamashtami function in Hisar a few days back. Her husband passed away a few years ago.
    PTI
    Tags: #sonali phogat #sonali phogat death #sonali phogat dies
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.