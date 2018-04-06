BJP Foundation Day LIVE: Rivals' opposition to me turning increasingly violent, says PM Modi

Live now
highlights
Rivals' opposition to me turning increasingly violent, says PM Modi
Amit Shah's animal remarks on opposition speak of his mindset, shameful: Congress
Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi for celebrating BJP's bypoll defeats
Targeting rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said their opposition to him is turning "increasingly violent" due to the fact that people born in backward castes are in the country's top positions and also because of their discomfort with the BJP's rising strength.
Modi's remarks at an interaction with party leaders on its 38th foundation day came against the backdrop of violent protests during a 'Bharat bandh' this week, which had left at least 11 people dead.
Modi, who comes from Other Backward Classes (OBC), also invoked his humble background and said his rivals were unable to digest that a "son of a poor mother" had become prime minister. While the ruling alliance led by the BJP is known for its "win after win", the Congress-led opposition's agenda was "remove Modi, snatch his chair" and its identity is "lie after lie".
"You would have seen that the opposition (to Modi government) is becoming more intense and angrier. It is being seen now that it is turning more violent as well. The reason is not that we have made any mistake. The only reason is that our rivals are unable to digest the BJP's rising strength," he said.
Amit Shah's animal remarks on opposition speak of his mindset, shameful: Congress
The Congress today accused BJP chief Amit Shah of dragging political discourse to a new low as it condemned his stinging remarks in which he equated opposition parties to "snakes, cats and dogs" for uniting against the BJP in next year's general elections.
Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the remarks are "shameful" and speak of Shah's mindset. He was reacting to remarks by Amit Shah during a Mumbai rally to mark BJP's foundation day where he equated opposition parties to 'snakes' and 'mongoose', 'dogs' and 'cats', who are seeking to unite despite their inherent differences to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Later, Shah said his intention was not to equate Opposition parties to animals. Sharma said, "The remarks made by Amit Shah are condemnable. It shows their mindset. They have repeatedly dragged the political discourse to a new low." "It is shameful. What else do we expect from them. It is in their DNA," he told PTI.
Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi for celebrating BJP's bypoll defeats
BJP chief Amit Shah today mocked Rahul Gandhi for celebrating the saffron party's recent bypoll defeat in two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, saying the Congress president was celebrating his own party's "disastrous" performance.
"For the first time, I saw a leader distributing sweets for his own party's defeat as its candidates lost their deposits in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls," he said, addressing a rally here to mark the BJP's 38th Foundation Day.
"You are celebrating our defeat in two by-elections. We snatched 11 states from you," Shah said at the event, which is being seen as heralding the BJP's launch of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign.
"What is the loss of two bypolls to the Lok Sabha? The BJP rules 70 per cent of the country now. From two MPs once, we have 330 MPs and 1,600 (state) legislators" now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said.
"But our golden period is yet to come. It will come when we win Odisha, West Bengal and return to power in 2019 with an absolute majority under Modi and in Maharashtra, under (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis," the BJP chief added.
Have always accommodated allies, hope Sena remains with BJP: Amit Shah
The BJP has always "accommodated" its allies despite winning a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah said here today and hoped the party's bickering partner Shiv Sena would remain with it.
At a press conference after a public rally in suburban Bandra here, Shah said that in Tripura, Assam and elsewhere, the BJP accommodated all its allies despite winning a majority.
"Even in 2019, we will form an NDA government though the BJP will win a majority (on its own)," he said.
Rubbishing claims that allies have deserted the BJP, Shah said, "Since 2014, the NDA partners have grown in numbers and not reduced."
The BJP president, however, evaded a direct response to questions on the Shiv Sena's constant criticism of his party and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's recent announcement that it would go solo in the next elections. "They (Sena) are in the government with us now, and it is our strong desire that they remain with us," Shah said.
The BJP is a big platform of "national unity" and a party of all Indians and for whole India, senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad says on the party's Foundation Day.
BJP President Amit Shah gestures as he speaks during BJP's 38th Foundation Day celebrations in Mumbai on Friday. (Image: PTI)
On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of taking parliamentary proceedings "to a new low" with its conduct. Modi announced a fast by BJP MPs on April 12 to protest the impasse "caused" by the opposition party in Parliament, which saw a washout of the second half of the Budget Session.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laughed at BJP president Amit Shah's claim that the saffron party would win more than 120 seats in next year's state Assembly polls. He also said his government had never neglected the western Odisha districts, as alleged by Shah. "The state government has never neglected the western Odisha districts. As you can see, we are working for the all-round development of that region," the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief told reporters. "I think that (Shah's estimation) is very very exaggerating. I do not see any basis of his claim," the chief minister said with a smile on his face.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed Amit Shah for his "Kutta Billi" remarks, saying the manner in which the BJP national president used abusive language reflects someone who's "lost the battle even before it started."
BJP is a democratic party which has no place for dynasticism and casteism, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"Technology has become a powerful tool, we must use it for the betterment of society. In the fraction of a second, you can send news from one part of the world to another...But if we're not careful, rumour-mongers and people will bad intentions will take over such spaces," Narendra Modi said via a video link on NaMo app. "In the times of social media, if we are not careful, the elements walking in the wrong path will ruin the space...We should not let any space get into the wrong hands. The right things, things that unite society, must be communicated everywhere. The government's decisions should be informed to people so that they have knowledge of the same," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers via video conferencing on the NaMo app. He said, "There was a time we were struggling for the problems of common man and today we are working on solutions for the common man. Our journey from struggle to solutions is a journey of full devotion."
Sanjay Jha, national spokesperson for the Congress, demanded an apology from BJP national president Amit Shah for his "repugnant filthy language". He said this in reference to Amit Shah's 'Kutta Billi' barb at the Opposition during the BJP's 38th Foundation Day celebrations in Mumbai today
"The whole ideology of the Left was imported from outside, therefore they are left out. We wiped out CP(M) from Tripura and in the next election we will defeat them in Kerala. And I am saying this with humility," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters at the BJP's head office in Mumbai."As far as the Congress is concerned, it is family incorporated. Regardless of the potential or talent, the top leadership of the party can go to family only, whereas in BJP, even a booth worker can become Prime Minister. And we all are proud that our (party) promotes such people." He added, "BJP is a party of all Indians and the party is with all India."
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said those who opposed the saffron party's ideology — mainly the Congress, the Left and "chronic socialists" — have all become almost obsolete in the last few years
"I have strong belief that we will win the 2019 general elections with a bigger margin under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is a mass leader and people love him, his leadership has taken the BJP to bigger heights, and the party is ready for challenges," says Amit Shah at a press conference in Mumbai
"We are ruling in 20 states, and at the centre, we are one of the biggest political parties in the world, our state goverments have taken the states to new heights of development. The Narendra Modi government is an example of transparent government and one which takes a decision," said Amit Shah