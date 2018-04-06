BJP Foundation Day LIVE: Rivals' opposition to me turning increasingly violent, says PM Modi

Rivals' opposition to me turning increasingly violent, says PM Modi

Targeting rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said their opposition to him is turning "increasingly violent" due to the fact that people born in backward castes are in the country's top positions and also because of their discomfort with the BJP's rising strength.

Modi's remarks at an interaction with party leaders on its 38th foundation day came against the backdrop of violent protests during a 'Bharat bandh' this week, which had left at least 11 people dead.



Modi, who comes from Other Backward Classes (OBC), also invoked his humble background and said his rivals were unable to digest that a "son of a poor mother" had become prime minister. While the ruling alliance led by the BJP is known for its "win after win", the Congress-led opposition's agenda was "remove Modi, snatch his chair" and its identity is "lie after lie".

"You would have seen that the opposition (to Modi government) is becoming more intense and angrier. It is being seen now that it is turning more violent as well. The reason is not that we have made any mistake. The only reason is that our rivals are unable to digest the BJP's rising strength," he said.

