BJP eyes diaspora support for Lok Sabha polls, charts campaign strategy: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expects around 5,000 volunteers, belonging to the Indian diaspora, to spend about a fortnight during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to campaign for the party, the Economic Times has reported.

The saffron party has started pushing its non-residential Indian (NRI) supporters to reach out to voters through several social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. The party also expects the volunteers to campaign for the party on the ground, particularly in their hometowns.

"The party has asked these volunteers to work in their hometowns where they would be familiar with the people and the language. They should get in touch with their relatives and friends to ensure their vote for the BJP," Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of BJP's foreign affairs department, told the newspaper.

According to the report, while the first stage of the campaigning would involve spreading BJP's message on ground, the party expects the volunteers to take the campaigning to social media during the next stage.

According to Chauthaiwale, while Twitter is more popular in urban areas, WhatsApp has percolated down to village level and hence should be put to use accordingly.

According to the report, the party has already enrolled more than 2,000 volunteers for the campaign, out of which 1,500 are from the United Kingdom (UK), 500 from the United States and 200 from Canada.

BJP had held a meeting of over 150 NRIs from over 25 countries on the eve of Republic Day at the BJP headquarters to draw up a plan for the campaign strategy. The party had reached out to those NRIs who had come to India to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya celebrations and Kumbh Mela.