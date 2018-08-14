EC prepares for Lok Sabha, state elections 'as per schedule'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be exploring the possibility of simultaneous elections, but the Election Commission (EC), for now, is keeping its focus on preparing for Lok Sabha polls and state elections as scheduled.

In case of simultaneous polls, as many as 34 lakh ballot units, 26 lakh control units and 27 lakh VVPAT machines would be required in absolute terms, according to EC sources.

However, chief election commissioner O P Rawat said the poll panel cannot place an order for additional machines in anticipation of a switch to simultaneous polls. The legal framework has to be in place before EC can proceed, reports The Times of India.

On the other hand, sources say the BJP is exploring the possibility of deferring elections of a few states and advancing polls in others to ensure that all elections are conducted along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The party is considering holding elections in at least 11 states which are due early next year along with the Lok Sabha polls, according to an NDTV report.

To hold elections with Lok Sabha polls, the BJP may recommend a brief spell of Governor's Rule in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as their assemblies will end tenure in January next year. All are under the BJP's rule.

However, former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert PDT Acharya said governor's rule can be imposed only in case of constitutional breakdown and questioned the legal validity of such an idea.

States where assembly polls can be advanced include Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, said BJP sources. In Bihar, elections are due in 2020-end.

States where elections will happen alongside Lok Sabha polls are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.