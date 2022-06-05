BJP denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion

In an attempt to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by its spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, the BJP asserted on Sunday that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult to any religious personality.

Arun Singh, the party's general secretary, said in a statement that the party is strongly opposed to any ideology that degrades or demeans any sect or faith after controversy raged over BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's statements.

BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma receives death threats

Sharma's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups. Singh said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

Singh said in the release, India's Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to practise any religion of his or her choice, as well as to honour and respect all religions.

"As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, we are committed to building India a wonderful country where all people are equal and live in dignity, where everyone is committed to India's unity and integrity, and where everyone benefits from prosperity and progress," the BJP leader stated.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, the release said. The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.