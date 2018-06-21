BJP demands Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's sacking over 'Hindu terrorism' remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday called upon Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to sack party leader Digvijaya Singh for “denigrating Hindus” by calling them terrorists.

“We demand Congress leader Digvijaya Singh should be sacked from the party. You (Digvijaya Singh) pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them and called them terrorists. Why do you take Hindus for granted Rahul Gandhi?,” said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, according to a report by The Asian Age.

The BJP spokesperson accused the Congress leader of indulging in 'appeasement policy' ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Patra's attack came in the wake of a Singh's statement last week, in which he had said all "Hindu terrorists" who had been caught had links with RSS. "Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was also an RSS functionary. Their ideology spreads hatred, rears violence and from violence, breeds terrorism,” he said.

The ex-Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who has often talked about the RSS' supposed terror links, had previously tried to qualify his statement, saying: "You have wrong information that Digvijaya Singh used the term 'Hindu terrorism.' I have always used the term 'Sanghi terrorism."

"No terror activity can be defined on the basis of religion. No religion can be a supporter of terrorism," he said.

Patra claimed that Singh's statements about “Hindu terror” benefited Pakistan, which presents these as proof of existence of majoritarian-based domestic terrorism in India.