BJP credits PM Modi's leadership as UN designates Masood Azhar global terrorist

The BJP on May 1 credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the United Nations designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist", saying India is in safe hands under him.

"India stands vindicated. Masood Azhar is now a global terrorist. India is in safe hands. This marks a high point for the prime minister's foreign policy," senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Calling it a "historic success" for India, the BJP used one of its Lok Sabha election slogans, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (It is possible if Modi is there), as it reacted to what is being seen as a major diplomatic win for the country.

With the BJP making nationalism a key plank of its campaign, the party is set to highlight the development for political dividends in the election season.

While BJP leaders rushed to give credit to the government, some opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor of the Congress, referred to reports that references to the Pulwama terror attack and terrorism in Kashmir were dropped by the UN.

"Well that kind of deflates our satisfaction. If Masood Azhar wasn't blacklisted at last because of Pulwama, then it logically has to be for all his previous sins. So is China admitting they erred in shielding him for 10 years and he was a terrorist pre-Pulwama too?" Tharoor said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Is this true that the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was only possible because all references to Pulwama & terrorism in Kashmir were dropped?"

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the Indian diplomatic corp for the tireless work that led to this "significant victory".

"We demand Pakistan immediately arrest him, freeze his assets and shutdown all organisations linked to him," he said.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a "big diplomatic victory" for India under Modi in the fight against terrorism and added that Pakistan now stands completely exposed.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said relentless efforts by Indian officials brought the dreaded terrorist to justice. "Let's hope the Pak government will at least now act against this designated global terrorist," he tweeted.