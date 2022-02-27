English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    BJP chief JP Nadda's briefly hacked Twitter asks for crypto donations for Russia

    The tweets from JP Nadda’s account disappeared around five minutes after they were posted.

    Stella Dey
    February 27, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    BJP president JP Nadda.

    BJP president JP Nadda.

    BJP President JP Nadda’s Twitter account was briefly hacked this morning and tweets asking for cryptocurrency donations for Russia were posted before it was restored.

    Russia, a long standing ally of India, has declared war on its neighbour Ukraine and has carried out a violent invasion in the former Soviet republic since Thursday.

    The tweets from Nadda’s account disappeared around five minutes after they were posted.

    In a now deleted tweet, the hackers asked for Bitcoin and Ethereum donations for Russia.

    "Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," the tweet read and added in Hindi, "Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations". Two links were shared for donations in the pinned tweet.

    Close

    Related stories

    Nadda Twitter hack Screenshot of JP Nadda's hacked Twitter account.

    Another tweet followed.

    "Sorry my account was hacked. Here you can donate to Russia because they need our help," it read in Hindi. Both tweets were deleted soon after.

    Nadda tweet In a now deleted tweet, JP Nadda's hacked Twitter account asked for crypto donations.

    This is not the first time hackers have targeted social media accounts or government websites of politicians.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was briefly compromised in December last year. The tweets shared a scam link with Bitcoin giveaways.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #JP Nadda #JP Nadda Twitter #JP Nadda Twitter hacked #Russia #Twitter
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 10:39 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.