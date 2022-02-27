BJP chief JP Nadda's briefly hacked Twitter asks for crypto donations for Russia

BJP president JP Nadda.

BJP President JP Nadda’s Twitter account was briefly hacked this morning and tweets asking for cryptocurrency donations for Russia were posted before it was restored.

Russia, a long standing ally of India, has declared war on its neighbour Ukraine and has carried out a violent invasion in the former Soviet republic since Thursday.

The tweets from Nadda’s account disappeared around five minutes after they were posted.

In a now deleted tweet, the hackers asked for Bitcoin and Ethereum donations for Russia.

"Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," the tweet read and added in Hindi, "Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations". Two links were shared for donations in the pinned tweet.

Screenshot of JP Nadda's hacked Twitter account.

Another tweet followed.

"Sorry my account was hacked. Here you can donate to Russia because they need our help," it read in Hindi. Both tweets were deleted soon after.

In a now deleted tweet, JP Nadda's hacked Twitter account asked for crypto donations.

This is not the first time hackers have targeted social media accounts or government websites of politicians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was briefly compromised in December last year. The tweets shared a scam link with Bitcoin giveaways.