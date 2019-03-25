BJP candidate lists indicate generational shift in party, focus on tackling anti-incumbency of leaders: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied tickets to nearly 50 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) this time, indicating a generational shift in the party, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The report states that the party is also worried about the personal anti-incumbency of sitting MPs, which has led the party to deny tickets to a number of existing Lok Sabha members, including in states such as Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The party has announced 306 candidates so far, dropping veteran leaders including LK Advani and Kalraj Mishra due to the age factor, according to the report.

Earlier, the saffron party had decided to set in an age limit for those who wanted to contest the forthcoming elections. The party was mulling whether candidates above the age of 75 should be fielded since that is also the age limit set by the BJP for ministerial berths.

According to the report, most of the leaders kept out of the ticket distribution process were not involved with the party's decision-making process either. They do not have a follower base within the party, and most of them have announced their retirement from politics voluntarily. Kalraj Mishra and Karia Munda, for instance, publically announced their support to the party's decision. However, Advani, the most towering of the lot, has reportedly expressed his annoyance with the decision.

"The party will take a call on the future role of these leaders after the elections," a party leader told the newspaper. Speaking on the anti-incumbency factor, a general secretary of the party told the newspaper that picking "winnable" candidates in Uttar Pradesh posed a problem for the party due to the Samajwadi Party- Bahujan Samaj Party (SP-BSP) alliance. The general secretary said that the problem was due to the caste arithmetic in the state, which has become even more complicated after the alliance.

Out of the 31 candidates it has released for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has dropped six sitting MPs, according to the report. "A lot of research has gone into the candidate selection exercise," the BJP general secretary told the newspaper, adding that the party might end up denying tickets to up to "one-third of sitting Parliamentarians".

A Bihar minister also said that the BJP's willingness to give away five seats it had won during the last elections to its partner in Bihar reflects the party's openness to accommodate partners.