BJP advises Mehbooba to use energy and time for peace in Kashmir

Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta today said People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti should utilise her energy and time for restoration of peace in Kashmir instead of making “irresponsible statements” against the erstwhile partner.

“Mehbooba should utilise her energy and time to work on ground for the development and peace in the Valley instead of making irresponsible statements and levelling allegations which not only further tarnish her image as a politician but also invite resentment from the general public,” Gupta said.

He slammed the former chief minister for making “highly irresponsible, false and misleading” utterances that her party legislators were being coerced to leave the party with threat of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids.

He said Mehbooba had levelled false charges against the Union government and the BJP of horse trading and luring her party MLAs. "She is now dragging NIA in her politics of frustration, she has made it clear that she does not respect the premier agencies in the country."

He said Mehbooba can go to any extent to cover her failure to keep her party intact.

"Her own failure to take MLAs together has resulted into revolt within the party and there is no role of the BJP or Union government for the developments taking place in the PDP after coalition breakup in the state last month," he said.