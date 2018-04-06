BJP's 38th Foundation Day LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address party leaders, workers

Live now
Apr 06, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal also tweeted on the occasion
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wished the BJP. "I sincerely hope that India, under Narendra Modi, can truly exhibit the moral leadership of the region by winning the trust, hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said in a tweet
National President Amit Shah will address over 3 lakh workers on this day, dedicated to 'karyakartas', in Mumbai. PM Narendra Modi will address the gathering via video conferencing. The event will be a show of strength for BJP — the party has booked 28 trains from across the state as well as 50,000 private buses and vehicles for transportation
Mumbai Police issued traffic guidelines ahead of the BJP Foundation Day celebrations in Mumbai today. The guidelines included alternative routes that people can take to avoid huge traffic jams that are to be expected in the city
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The BJP is the party of a New India. We are privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups, across all sections of society. We are a Party that believes in India’s diversity, our unique culture and, above all, the strengths of 125 crore Indians! I thank my sisters and brothers of India for their unwavering faith in @BJP4India. It is our commitment that we will continue to devote ourselves towards India’s transformation. #IndiaTrustsBJP"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha seats and presidents of the party's 734 district units on the occasion of its 38th Foundation Day. While PM Modi will interact with them via video conference through his app, party president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Mumbai
