Birbhum killings: Calcutta HC asks Delhi CFSL to collect samples from site of incident, orders govt to file report

Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal’s Birbhum district, where at least eight people were charred to death in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official’s murder.

The court asked the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, taking up a suo motu petition and a set of PILs, ordered that CCTVs be installed at the crime scene in the presence of district judge, Purba Bardhaman, and recordings be done until further orders.

The bench, also comprising justice R Bharadwaj, directed a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi to visit the place of incident and collect samples for examination without any delay.

It asked the DGP to ensure safety of witnesses, including that of a minor boy injured in the arson, in consultation with the district judge, Purba Bardhaman.

The court observed that suo motu petition has been registered for fair investigation in the case.

The petitioners in the PILs have prayed for a probe by the CBI or by any other agency which is not controlled by the state.

Advocate general representing the government opposed the prayer, stating an SIT was probing the matter and that there was no need to transfer the case to any other agency.