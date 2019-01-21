App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wants Congress to commit to growth of digital economy

A billionaire entrepreneur and founder of the country's leading biotechnology firm Biocon, Mazumdar gave this suggestion to the Congress during the party's 'manifesto consultation meeting on IT and BT Economy', chaired by P Chidambaram here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's biotechnology industry pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday urged the Congress to commit itself to the growth of a robust digital economy in the country and include it in its 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto.

A billionaire entrepreneur and founder of the country's leading biotechnology firm Biocon, Mazumdar gave this suggestion to the Congress during the party's 'manifesto consultation meeting on IT and BT Economy', chaired by P Chidambaram here.

"Your manifesto must focus on creating a digital economy that helps everyone. That could be the most inclusive part of your manifesto," she said, addressing the Congress manifesto consultation meeting.

"There are 800 million plus people in our country using mobile phones and you should be able to provide that connectivity and access to the market and capital. That is the kind of digital economy we must create," said Mazumdar, listed repeatedly by the Forbes as amongst the 100 most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

related news

While focusing on creating digital economy, even agritech should be given importance to help farmers, she said.

Mazumdar also pitched for GST exemption for drugs and devices, besides hospital services, which would allow India to start delivering a semblance of universal healthcare system.

She also urged the party to include in its manifesto a good startup policy with provisions for incentives to entrepreneurs to help the growth of startup economy.

"By doing this, I, for one, really believe that this is something which will actually transform India in a big way," she said.

Mazumdar said Bengaluru has a huge job creation potential which has been demonstrated over the years.

Bengaluru has created world's third largest startup ecosystem with 11,000 start-ups set up in the last three years here, causing an effect of force multiplier in terms of job creation.

"We actually have created close to 800,000 jobs," she added.

Mazumdar said "angel investors have surpassed venture capital funding in startup ecosystem and hence, it is important to focus on startups and startup policy".

An angel investor is a wealthy individual who provides funding for a startup, often in exchange for an ownership stake in the company.

In many cases, 'angels' are the last option for startups that don't qualify for bank financing and may be too small to interest a venture capital (VC) firm.

An Othmer Gold Medal winner for her outstanding contributions to the progress of science and chemistry, Mazumdar also said that the science and technology too has a very important role to play for the economic growth of India.

She said India is under-invested in science and technology and treading a very scary path.

She said the Congress manifesto should reflect its commitment to doubling science and technology spends to catch up with other world economies, which are making huge investment in it.

"We have the scientists, we have the talent to actually develop this sector, but we are really doing a disservice to this sector. We are undervaluing it. I would be happy to provide you with greater inputs into what we should be doing to this end," she said.

Likewise, the manifesto should also focus on medical education and agritech sectors, she added.

India has completely devalued its medical education which is reflected in a disproportionate ratio of availability of MBBS graduates and specialists, Mazumdar said.

"While we produce almost 50,000 MBBS graduates every year, the ratio of specialists that we produce is minuscule. We hardly produce 12,000 specialists every year," she said.

"You have to create more specialists seats in our medical institutions. National Cancer Institute has been completely destroyed for corrupt reasons. We need to change that, we need to have more specialists seats in the ratio of 4:1," she said.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:25 am

tags #Biocon #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #Politics #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.