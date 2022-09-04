Billionaire says remote workers are 'lazy gits watching golf, tennis at home'. Twitter hits back

British billionaire Alan Sugar, in a recent set of tweets, castigated people who work from home and said that in his opinion, they should be paid less than those who go to office.

The 75-year-old business magnate, who is also an author, TV personality and political adviser, made the comments after a discussion on talk show Good Morning Britain about whether workers need to be provided subsidies for working at home, the Manchester Evening News reported.

"GMB are saying people who work from home should be paid more to keep warm as companies are saving money while the worker are away," he tweeted. "RUBBISH. They have to pay rent, heating and rates with or without a full work place."

In another tweet, he described remote workers as "lazy gits" who watch "golf and tennis" at home instead of working.

"Get them back to the office or fire them," the British magnate declared.

He opined that people who work from home should be paid less because they are saving travel costs.

Twitter users strongly disagreed.

"People should be paid their worth and what their job is worth," one user wrote. "Certainly should not be paid less because of a lack of commuting."

Another asked: "And what about the energy consumption they have in the home? The cost of living is rising and you say people should be paid less. Are you ok mate?"

A third user highlighted how the rules were different for the bosses and workers.

"Lord Sugar doesn’t like people working from home while he works from home (well, his yacht)," they wrote.

"Do you not understand losing a 1/4 of your wages just to fuel your home could leave people homeless as they can't afford it whilst trying to feed and clothe their kids?" read another Twitter comment. "It's 2022 not 1822."

Other business leaders have recently made comments glorifying unhealthy work practices.

Earlier this week, Shantanu Deshpande, the chief executive officer of Bombay Shaving Company, an Indian personal care brand, was widely criticised for advising newcomers to work 18 hours a day.

Harsimarbir Singh, the founder of Gurugram-based healthcare company Pristyn Care, also came under fire for a social media post in which he detailed some interview hacks his company followed. These included scheduling weekend interviews and asking candidates living in other cities to show up at office on short notice.