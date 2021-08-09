Bill to restore states' powers over OBC list to get Opposition support in Parliament

Floor leaders from 15 Opposition parties met early morning on August 9. (Image Source : Congress Media Cell)

After three weeks of disruptions, the Parliament is likely to witness smooth functioning with full Opposition support in Monsoon Session's concluding week when the Centre introduces the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill that aims at restoring powers of states to notify backward classes.

"All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said after the meeting of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Floor leaders from 15 Opposition parties met early morning on August 9. The leaders represented the Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, National Conference IUML, LJD, RSP and KC (M)

Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar is expected to introduce the Bill in Lok Sabha on August 9. The Business Advisory Committee has recommended allotment of four hours for discussion and passing of the Bill. The Opposition has promised to cooperate during the discussion.

The new Bill, coming ahead of crucial elections in five states early next year, will effectively bypass the Supreme Court’s May 2021 decision, which triggered protests by state governments and other backward caste (OBC) groups.

On May 5, while scrapping the quota for Marathas in Maharashtra, the apex court had ruled that after the 102nd amendment to the Constitution made in 2018, only the Centre can notify socially and educationally backward classes, not the states.

The Bill has political ramifications as restoring powers of the states to identify backward classes has been a demand by many regional parties and even the ruling party’s own OBC leaders. The BJP, and the Opposition parties, including the Congress, want to get the support among the OBC communities in the poll-bound states, especially in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

That is precisely why all Opposition parties are on the same page on the importance of the Bill, according to the sources. The Congress, they said, which does not plan to oppose the Bill may even pause the protests to allow a discussion to prevent the government from projecting it as a party that is opposing a key legislation related to OBCs.

Opposition support to pass the bill is significant as a constitutional amendment requires two-thirds majority of lawmakers who are present during the proceedings, with at least 50 per cent in attendance.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 19, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed constant disruptions, with face-offs between the government and the opposition over the Pegasus Project report, farm reform laws, and price rise.

The session that began on July 19 is scheduled to end on August 13.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to Opposition leaders to let the Bill pass by bringing order in the Houses since it involves larger causes of OBC reservation and welfare.

“Congress in principle supports the OBC reservation Bill. It is the responsibility of the government to reach out to the Opposition and ensure order in the House when the Bill is taken up,” said Congress; leader of the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill will amend Articles 342 A (clauses 1 and 2) and will introduce clause 342 A (3) specifically authorising states to maintain their state list. There will be a consequential amendment in Articles 366(26C) and 338B (9). States will then be able to directly notify OBC and socially and economically backward classes without having to refer to the National Commission for Backward Classes.