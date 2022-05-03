English
    Bill Gates says would marry Melinda all over again: 'It was a great marriage'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said he highly recommends marriage.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    Bill and Melinda Gates announced in May 2021 that they were getting divorced.

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has said that he would choose to marry his ex-wife Melinda Gates “all over again”, describing their marriage of nearly 30 years as “great”, The Sunday Times reported.

    The high-profile couple had divorced in 2021. Reports had said Bill Gates’ meeting with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was among the reasons that led to the couple’s divorce.

    In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Gates said every marriage undergoes a transition.

    “Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else,” he said.

    The Microsoft co-founder added: “Yes. I’m talking about would I marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage.”

    Bill Gates said he felt lucky to be able to work with his ex-partner at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

    "We have a, you know, super important, complex, close relationship where we've chosen to work together. And I'm very happy that we get to work together. You know, we built the Foundation together," he told The Times.

    Bill and Melinda Gates were married in Hawaii in 1994. They had met while Melinda was working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.

    The couple have three children --  Jennifer Katharine Gates, Phoebe Adele Gates and Rory John Gates. 



    first published: May 3, 2022 08:27 am
