MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

3 killed as Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derails in Bengal

TV footages showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
Source: ANI

Source: ANI

At least three people were killed and more than 10 injured when 12 coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, officials said.

TV footage showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

Jalpaiguri district magistrate said three passengers have died and another 10-12 are injured.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. in an area under Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati.

The accident occurred more than 90 km from Alipurduar Junction, he added.

Close

"An accident relief train with a medical team is on way to the spot. We are awaiting further details," the spokesperson said.

 
PTI
Tags: #Bikaner-Guwahati Express train #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 13, 2022 06:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.