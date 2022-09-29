Bihar officer taunts girl demanding affordable sanitary pads: ‘Will give free contraceptives too’:

Bihar IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah is facing backlash on social media for the way she addressed a young girl asking an important question about menstrual hygiene.

The incident took place at an event organised on Tuesday by Bihar's Women and Child Development Corporation, along with other organisations, NDTV reported.

At the event, a group of young girls took the stage to ask officials questions. One of them asked:"Can't the government give women Whisper (sanitary napkins) at 20-30 rupees?"

The girl's question prompted applause, and seemingly irked Bamhrah, who is the managing director of Bihar's Women Development Corporation.

"Is there an end to this demand?" the officer said shot back, and proceeded to speak to the student in a sarcastic tone.

"Government can give you Rs 20-30 whisper. Tomorrow they will also give you jeans. When the question of family planning will arise, they will have to give contraceptives for free too. "

The officer went on to lecture the student to become sufficient herself. "Why do you need things from the government?" she asked

The girl asked how young students could be expected to support themselves. She also told the officer governments are formed only through people's votes.

This led the officer to say: "Don't vote, then. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and facilities?"

Bamhrah was widely criticised for her remarks on social media.

"I have always believed that by mugging and passing UPSC exams, it doesn’t mean one is intelligent & wise," said a Twitter user named Varun Singh. "Here’s one more example why we need to get rid of this system."

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, slammed the officer's "stupid arrogance".

"This officer is supposed to be the Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare and this is how she answers students!" he said. "Is this how you promote education and empowerment of girls, Nitish Kumar ji?"

Journalist Abhishek Baxi said: "That the IAS officer in Bihar chided the young girl about condoms when she asked for sanitary pads is still believable but the fact that he brought in Pakistan in the same response is a reflection of times we live in."

Amid the criticism, Bamhrah said some people were trying to tarnish her reputation.

"I am known to be one of the most vociferous champion of women rights and empowerment," she was quoted as saying by NDTV. "Some mischievous elements against whom stringent action has been taken by WCDC (Women and Child Development Corporation ) have now resorted to such low attempts to malign my reputation."