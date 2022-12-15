 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar hooch tragedy: 'Jo piyega, woh marega,' says CM Nitish Kumar as death toll climbs to 26

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

"Jo piyega woh marega" (those who drink spurious alcohol will die), thundered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was "not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state".

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

After Bihar's hooch toll climbed to 26, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday warned that if people drink spurious liquor, they will die, as the prohibition policy of his government came under attack from left, right and centre.

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor described the state's prohibition law as a farce and demanded scrapping of the prohibition law.

He also expressed displeasure over criticisms from the opposition BJP which has raised the issue "even inside Parliament".

Civil surgeon and medical officer in charge Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha said deaths were being reported from those homes in affected villages where a family member falling ill after consuming intoxicants was not reported out of fear of landing on the wrong side of the law.

While the opposition BJP continued to create a ruckus inside the assembly for the second consecutive day over the Saran hooch tragedy, the CPI(ML) Liberation which supports the "Mahagathbandhan" government staged a demonstration outside before the commencement of proceedings, demanding a "review" of the draconian provisions of the prohibition law and monetary compensation to bereaved family members.