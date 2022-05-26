Bihar girl with one leg walks to school daily. Help pours in after viral video

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @AshokChoudhaary)

A child in Bihar, who lost a leg in an accident, is receiving messages of support after a video of her hopping 1 km on her way to school emerged on social media.

The clip, shared by television channel News24, quickly caught attention online. Actor Sonu Sood was among those who offered to help the child -- 10-year-old Seema.



अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।

टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundationhttps://t.co/0d56m9jMuA

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022

Sood said he would make arrangements for the child to travel for treatment. "Now she will walk to school on both feet," he tweeted in response to the video. "I am sending a ticket. Time has come to walk on both feet."

Meanwhile, the Bihar government provided the child a tricycle. She will soon get a prosthetic leg, state minister Ashok Choudhaary tweeted.



शीघ्र-अतिशीघ्र कृत्रिम पैर के प्रत्यारोपण भी हो जायेगा। जल्द ही सीमा अपने दोनों पैरों पर चलकर स्कूल जायेगी। — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) May 25, 2022



"We are proud that the children of our state are crossing all the hurdles to getting education," he added. "Seema and every child like her will be identified and given appropriate help."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was moved by the child's story.

"Every child in the country wants a good education and I know that every government has enough resources," he added. "To give the best education to every child like Seema should be the mission of every true patriot, this is true patriotism."



10 साल की सीमा के जज़्बे ने मुझे भावुक कर दिया। देश का हर बच्चा अच्छी शिक्षा चाहता है। मैं राजनीति नहीं जानता, इतना जानता हूँ कि हर सरकार के पास पर्याप्त संसाधन हैं। सीमा जैसे हर बच्चे को अच्छी से अच्छी शिक्षा देना ही हर सच्चे देशभक्त का मिशन होना चाहिए, यही सच्ची देशभक्ति है। https://t.co/XI5stbpgSN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2022



In her native Fatehpur village in Bihar's Jamui district, Seema is an inspiration for many. She aspires to be a teacher, The New Indian Express reported.

Seema's father, a migrant labourer, has to support a family of nine. Now, locals say they will help them.





“She is now a role model for many girls of her age," a Fatehpur resident told The New Indian Express. "We will cooperate with the family at all levels."







