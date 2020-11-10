PlusFinancial Times
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 109

Need 13 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election Results 2020: Chirag Paswan's LJP draws blank, cuts into JDU votes

As the trends suggest, the LJP has succeeded in damaging prospects of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU by cutting into its votes in at least 30 seats in Bihar elections 2020

Moneycontrol News
Chirag Paswan (Image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan)
Chirag Paswan (Image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan)

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has neither won any seat, nor is leading on any, the Election Commission (EC) trends show. However, the party candidates, who contested only in 143 seats where the Janata Dal (United), or JDU, had fielded is candidates, have so far managed to get over 5.6 percent votes.

As the trends suggest, the LJP has succeeded in damaging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU by cutting into its votes in at least 30 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may be doing well, but the JDU has clearly underperformed by leading in 41 seats (6 won) as per the EC website. In 2015 elections, when it had contested elections as part of the Grand Alliance, or the Mahagathbandhan, the JDU had bagged 71 seats.

The LJP had, in 2015, won 2 of the 42 seats it contested.

JDU spokesperson K.C. Tyagi said a "sinister" campaign was run against Nitish Kumar as part of a "conspiracy". "Our own also harmed us along with the outsiders," he told news agency PTI, without taking any names. He, however, expressed confidence that Kumar will become the chief minister again.

As Bihar election trends continue to change, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has overtaken the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the single-largest party. The RJD is currently leading on 77 seats (8 won), while the BJP is leading on 73 seats (won 11). Overall, the NDA was leading in 120 seats and the Mahagathbandhan on 115 seats, according to the EC.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:36 pm

