Bihar Cabinet okays proposal for steep hike in compensation for rape, acid attack victims

The Bihar Cabinet today approved a proposal to increase the compensation amount for rape and acid attack victims in the state to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 3 lakh, a top official said. Cabinet Secretariat Department's Special Secretary Upendra Nath Pandey said the decision to give nod to the 'Bihar Victim Compensation (Amendment) Scheme 2018', proposed by the law department, was taken in view of directions issued by the Union Home Ministry following the Supreme Court's judgement delivered in February 2016 in this regard.

Last month, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Centre jointly drew up a relief policy for rape and acid attack women victims offering minimum compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively.

The Centre had asked all states to devise the compensation amount accordingly.

"The amendment to the Bihar Victim Compensation Scheme, 2014, had become imperative on account of amendment to the Centre's compensation scheme after the apex court judgement," Pandey explained.

"According to the new scheme, the compensation amount has been increased from the current Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for the rape and acid attack victims in the state," he said adding that the amount can be increased by 50 percent over and above Rs 7 lakh if the victim is below the age of 14 years.

In case of acid attack victims, the scheme has a provision of giving Rs 10,000 per month as compensation for life or a period considered proper by the District Crime Compensation Board if the victim has lost 80 percent of her eyesight or face has been disfigured up to 80 percent. However, in no case, the amount can exceed Rs 10,000 per month, the officer said.

The district legal service authority would take a final call on giving compensation amount to acid attack victims, Pandey said.

The Cabinet, in today's meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also approved two bills which would be tabled in the five-day monsoon session of the state legislature beginning July 20, the officer said but refused to divulge the details of the bills.