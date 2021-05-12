Biggest Hindu sect in US accused of forced labour, immigration law violations

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Lilburn, Georgia [Image: Shutterstock]

A Hindu sect from New Jersey that aims to build the largest Hindu temple in the United States is being sued for forced labour and immigration law violations.

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) allegedly lured low caste Indian workers, confining them to the temple grounds, made them work 13 hours a day and paid them $1 per hour as wages, a New York Times report said. They were reportedly paid $50 in cash and the rest was given in their bank account in India.

According to the report, the workers were promised jobs building the temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, with standard working hours, said the wage claim filed in US District Court in New Jersey.

The complaint added that the workers were brought on R-1 or religious visas used for clergy or lay religious workers and claimed as volunteers to the US government. It further alleges that the workers were asked to sign documents in English and were dictated to tell the US embassy that they were skilled carvers or decorative painters.

The publication said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head who was responsible for BAPS becoming the largest Hindu sect in the United States before dying in 2016, was his mentor. Modi also laid the foundation stone for a temple building by BAPS in Abu Dhabi.

Lenin Joshi, the spokesperson of BAPS, said they were "naturally shaken by this turn of events", adding that they were sure that once the full facts would come out, they would be able to "provide answers and show that these accusations and allegations are without merit".