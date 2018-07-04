App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Big victory for people of Delhi, for democracy: Kejriwal on SC verdict

The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with LG Anil Baijal over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre as a "big victory" for the people of the city and for democracy. The apex court today held that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

The judgement pronounced in the court by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who was heading a five judge Constitution bench, also held that the LG cannot act as an "obstructionist".

"A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...," Kejriwal tweeted minutes after the verdict.

The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with LG Anil Baijal over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive.

The Supreme Court said that except for three issues, including land and law and order, the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.

The LG needs to work harmoniously with the Council of Ministers and an attempt should be made to settle the difference of opinion with discussions, the apex court said.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.