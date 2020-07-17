App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | With its economy first to rebound what lies ahead for China

In steep contrast to the previous quarter’s 6.8 percent contraction, China's economy has recorded a strong 3.2 percent growth in Q2 FY21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In steep contrast to the previous quarter’s 6.8 percent contraction, China's economy has recorded a strong 3.2 percent growth in Q2 FY21. China has become the first and only major economy to return to growth since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Experts expect to see an improvement from here on as manufacturing is leading the recovery and some other industries almost return back to normal. Monecontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us more.

 

 

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #big story #Business #Economy #videos #world

