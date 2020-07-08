Big Story | FM asks PSUs to meet capex target to help economy recover from COVID-19 impact

In order to boost the investment climate in the country hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to step up their capex significantly during the current quarter i.e. Q2 FY21 and spend 50 percent of their capital expenditure before the end of the quarter.

The government believes that public capex plays an important role in driving growth in the Indian economy and can aid recovery from the impact of COVID-19. But can PSUs step up their capex amid sluggish economic activity and sagging demand and how will this help in reviving the economy?

