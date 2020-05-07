App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Centre raises excise duty on petrol and diesel

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how raising the excise duty will help the government generate revenue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus-led lockdown announced had a debilitating effect on both central and state finances. The government has used petroleum products as efficient vehicles to generate quick revenue.

The Centre has raised duties on diesel and petrol by Rs 13/ litre and Rs 10/litre, respectively, but thankfully this hike will not reflect on our bills. This hike will be absorbed by oil companies, as per the Ministry of Finance.

These duties have been raised to help the governments deal with the extraordinary economic situation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Raising taxes on petrol and diesel gives them an efficient way of collecting higher revenues within a short period of time, although consumers have to foot the bill for this.

Close
In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how raising the excise duty will help the government generate revenue.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Road developers to incur Rs 3,700 crore toll revenue losses in March-June: CRISIL

Road developers to incur Rs 3,700 crore toll revenue losses in March-June: CRISIL

COVID-19: Karnataka government to resume trains for migrant workers from May 8

COVID-19: Karnataka government to resume trains for migrant workers from May 8

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.