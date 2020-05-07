BIG STORY | Centre raises excise duty on petrol and diesel

The coronavirus-led lockdown announced had a debilitating effect on both central and state finances. The government has used petroleum products as efficient vehicles to generate quick revenue.

The Centre has raised duties on diesel and petrol by Rs 13/ litre and Rs 10/litre, respectively, but thankfully this hike will not reflect on our bills. This hike will be absorbed by oil companies, as per the Ministry of Finance.

These duties have been raised to help the governments deal with the extraordinary economic situation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Raising taxes on petrol and diesel gives them an efficient way of collecting higher revenues within a short period of time, although consumers have to foot the bill for this.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how raising the excise duty will help the government generate revenue.