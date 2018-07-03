App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhutan Prime Minister arrives on Thursday on 3-day India trip

Tobgay will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will arrive here on Thursday on a three-day visit during which both sides are expected to deliberate on a range of issues including defence, security and strategic cooperation. Announcing Tobgay's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said his visit will provide an opportunity to advance the "exemplary ties of friendship" between the two countries.

Tobgay will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

In February, Tobgay had visited Guwahati to participate in an investors' summit on the sidelines of which he and Modi had held talks.

Few days after Tobgay's visit, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had quietly travelled to Bhutan where they held extensive talks with the Bhutanese leadership on key strategic issues including the situation in Doklam.

related news

In their talks, Modi and Tobgay are expected to deliberate on the situation in Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.

This year, both the countries are commemorating the golden jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

"The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Tobgay, during the Golden Jubilee year, will provide an opportunity to both the sides to hold discussions on issues of mutual interest, and advancing the exemplary ties of friendship for the benefit of the two peoples," the MEA said.

It said India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by "utmost trust" and "mutual understanding".

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped construction of a road at the disputed Doklam tri-junction by the Chinese army.

Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

The face-off ended on August 28. China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and several other union ministers are also scheduled to call on the Bhutanese Prime Minister during his stay here.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Bhutan #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.