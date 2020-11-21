Bhimrao Ambedkar death anniversary | BMC appeals people not to visit Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the date to pay homage to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary (December 6) comes near, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed people to pay their homage virtually citing COVID-19.

Mumbai's civic body has stated that they have not made any arrangements for the visitors at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar this year. It added that the BMC would, however, set up temporary sheds and make arrangements for drinking water, mobile toilets, etc on December 6. Also, a webinar is being arranged to pay tributes to the iconic leader, who headed the Indian Constitution’s drafting committee.

"We are also making sure that we are prepared with complete crowd controlling measures at the site," Hindustan Times quoted BMC’s assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar as saying while making an appeal to people.

Apart from BMC, Bhimrao Ambedkar’s grandson Anandraj has also requested people not to travel to Mumbai in large numbers. "I appeal all followers to organise events at a smaller scale in districts and towns to ensure the safety of all the citizens," Anandraj said.

Each year about 500 stalls are set up for selling books, lamps, T-shirts, calendars, decorations, posters and watches bearing images of Ambedkar annually at Chaityabhoomi on December 6. While this year, no permission will be given, added the administration.